Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 774,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,733,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

