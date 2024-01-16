Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 100,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ESQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,068.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

