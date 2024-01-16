Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. 731,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,371. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

