Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,689. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

