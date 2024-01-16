Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up about 2.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,676. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.9 %

VRSN traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $202.29. 158,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,612. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.