Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE PAC traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. 42,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.