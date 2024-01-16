GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of GHG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

