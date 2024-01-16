GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Snap by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,181 shares of company stock worth $14,106,204.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

