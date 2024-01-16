GPM Growth Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,076,206 shares of company stock valued at $264,610,351 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

