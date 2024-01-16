GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stryker by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,070,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 29.1% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $314.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.61. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $317.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

