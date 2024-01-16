Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

GT has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.