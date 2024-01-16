Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.21. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 505,406 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

