Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

