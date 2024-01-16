Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.56

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 66001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Partners

Global Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,968.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.