Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,700 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 43,645,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,055,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

