Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,883,910 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 1.4% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 4.4 %

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,082,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

