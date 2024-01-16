Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $257.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

