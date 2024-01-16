Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases 41,080 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,080 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

