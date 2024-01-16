Genus Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,705 shares of company stock worth $17,676,800. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JBL traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. 1,644,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,124. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

