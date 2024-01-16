Genus Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. 4,251,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

