Genus Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $50,014,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 166.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,843,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.06. 201,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.80. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

