Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.04. 262,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.14 and its 200 day moving average is $271.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

