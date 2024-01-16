Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,610 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 259.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Atkore by 23.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ATKR stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.20. 397,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,827. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $114.99 and a one year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

