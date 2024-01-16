Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,300 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 78.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Liberty Global by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,240. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 1,912,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Company Profile



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

