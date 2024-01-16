Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 198,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

