Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 889,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux
In other news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,239.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,239.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,240.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,377,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,503,662.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,770 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genelux by 1,660.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the third quarter valued at $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 689.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 128,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 884.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genelux Stock Performance
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Genelux will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GNLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genelux in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
