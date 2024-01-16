GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.73

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 192076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GDS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 407,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GDS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GDS by 76.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after buying an additional 707,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 56.9% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

