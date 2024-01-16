Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 3,886,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,119. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

