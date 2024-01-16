Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.27.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $195.98. 412,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.99. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $196.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.