Garland Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,920,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

