Garland Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

ABBV traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.