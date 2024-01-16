Garland Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up about 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 118.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. 375,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,964. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

