G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $30.49. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 149,938 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

