Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 724,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,892 shares.The stock last traded at $45.74 and had previously closed at $47.79.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Futu by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Futu by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd grew its stake in Futu by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Futu by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $213,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

