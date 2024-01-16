Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.97. Frontline shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 935,554 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontline
Frontline Stock Up 2.8 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.