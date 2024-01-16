Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FKWL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 3,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

