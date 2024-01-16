Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.90

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.67), with a volume of 183521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.67).

Foxtons Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £157.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,723.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 27,364 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,313.80 ($15,668.41). Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

