Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

