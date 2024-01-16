Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fluent

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.