Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

