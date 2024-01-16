First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

