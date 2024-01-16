First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.14.

FM traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,983. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

