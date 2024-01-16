First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 8.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13. 2,471,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,116,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.41.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

