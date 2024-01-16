First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 47.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,259,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 404,495 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 133,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

