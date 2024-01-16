First American Trust FSB Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $374.49 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,308 shares of company stock worth $250,446,552. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

