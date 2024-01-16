First American Trust FSB Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.