First American Trust FSB Buys 777 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,533,277. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

