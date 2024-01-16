FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 5.6%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 353,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 699,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $438.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,392 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

