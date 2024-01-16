Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.38.

Shares of FTT opened at C$39.29 on Friday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.0071942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

