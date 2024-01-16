Financial Survey: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Mobix Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.70% 8.93% 6.91% Mobix Labs N/A N/A -20.70%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Mobix Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 3.85 $57.15 million $0.99 51.05 Mobix Labs N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Mobix Labs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. entered into a business combination agreement with Mobix Labs.

